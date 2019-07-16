Non-medical staff continues strike at PIMS

Islamabad: The non-medical staff of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) continued their strike for the second consecutive day here Tuesday in a bid to draw attention towards delays in implementation of service structure for them.

The protestors gathered outside the administration block of PIMS, chanting slogans in favour of their demands. They urged the government to immediately implement the service structure for non-medical employees and to take emergency measures to overcome staff shortages in the hospital.

They protestors also demanded that issues related to the PIMS residential colony be sorted out, and measures be taken to award employment to the children of deceased employees.