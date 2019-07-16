CDA directed to freeze floors of shopping mall

Islamabad:The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to freeze illegal constructed floors of a shopping mall located in F-7 Markaz.

The letter addressed to Director Estate Management CDA, while directing the civic body to seal fifth, sixth and seventh floors of the Safa Gold Mall, also refers to a verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan which on June 11 order the authority and Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) to clear all encroachments raised by shopping malls.

The letter issued from the office of Director General NAB, Rawalpindi also mentioned orders of DG NAB dated December 11, 2017 to freeze three floors of the shopping mall. The orders later were confirmed by the Accountability Court on December 22, 2017.

Earlier, the NAB also completed an investigation against the shopping mall on allegations of corruption and corrupt practices under Sections 9 and 10 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.