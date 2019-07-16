close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
Root issues

Newspost

 
This refers to the article ‘Zero reforms’ (July 15) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The lack of reforms is a symptom of a deeper issue, rather than being the fundamental cause of our economic downfall. Our nation has been living beyond its means since Zia’s times ended. We have been consuming more and producing less. Over time, we have turned into a trading nation with a passion for foreign goods and luxury items.

I believe that the Western ideal of uncontrolled autonomy has hampered the growth of our domestic growth. Unless we look for a solution and focus on self-reliance as a basic economic principle, Pakistan’s predicament will remain unchanged.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

