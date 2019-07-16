Zabaleta says this his last Premier League campaign

NANJING, China: Pablo Zabaleta says this will be his last season in the Premier League and could even be his final campaign before retirement.

The veteran Argentine defender has signed a new one-year deal with West Ham United and revealed on Tuesday that it will be his swansong in English football. Asked if he will retire for good after the coming season, Zabaleta, speaking in the Chinese city of Nanjing, said: “I don’t know, honestly.

“The reason I’m here is because I’m still enjoying my football. “I think I can still give 100 percent for the team and use my experience. “I know I’m 34 and I’m getting a bit old and coming to the end of my career, I’m honest with myself,” said Zabaleta.