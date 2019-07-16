Gold marks new high

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold peaked to another high on Tuesday as the price shot up by Rs1,200/tola in local trade on the back of rupee depreciation, dealers said. According to rates approved by the Karachi Saraf Association, gold prices increased by Rs1,200/tola to Rs83,800 from Rs82,600 on Monday. Similarly, 10 gram gold price went up by Rs1,028/10 gram to Rs71,828 intraday. However, the prices in the international market remained unchanged at $1,416 per ounce.
KARACHI: Gold peaked to another high on Tuesday as the price shot up by Rs1,200/tola in local trade on the back of rupee depreciation, dealers said. According to rates approved by the Karachi Saraf Association, gold prices increased by Rs1,200/tola to Rs83,800 from Rs82,600 on Monday. Similarly, 10 gram gold price went up by Rs1,028/10 gram to Rs71,828 intraday. However, the prices in the international market remained unchanged at $1,416 per ounce.