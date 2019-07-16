Gold marks new high

KARACHI: Gold peaked to another high on Tuesday as the price shot up by Rs1,200/tola in local trade on the back of rupee depreciation, dealers said. According to rates approved by the Karachi Saraf Association, gold prices increased by Rs1,200/tola to Rs83,800 from Rs82,600 on Monday. Similarly, 10 gram gold price went up by Rs1,028/10 gram to Rs71,828 intraday. However, the prices in the international market remained unchanged at $1,416 per ounce.