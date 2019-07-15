Construction of Burma Bridge to start shortly

Islamabad : Construction of Burma Bridge will start shortly as bids of the project has been opened. Construction of bridge will not only resolve one of the longstanding issue in the federal capital but would also end the miseries of the residents residing in the locality and commuters, says a press release.

The bridge will be 152 meter long and will be 11.5 meters wide. The project will be completed within one year time.

Through newspapers advertisement, bids for the construction of Burma Bridge was sought which were opened on Monday. Six firms participated in process. Total estimated cost of the project was Rs199 million, however, CDA received lowest bid 3.97 % below estimated cost. The process was supervised by a committee. After approval from competent Authority and completion of formalities, the work would be awarded to the firm, which has submitted the lowest bid.

Due to dilapidated condition of Burma Bridge, concerned authorities, nearly seven years ago, had stopped all kinds of movement on the bridge to avoid any untoward incident. As the northern side of the bridge caved-in and the whole traffic was shifted to southern side. Due to which traffic jam in the vicinity had become a regular feature.