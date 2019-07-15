Drawing workshop opens

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) organised a thirteen-day drawing workshop at Alhamra Art Museum Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday.

Alhamra arranged this workshop as the arts are essential in life. The instrumental argument for the inclusion of the arts in education is that they foster transferable skills and boost overall academic achievement, leading to better future art workshops opportunities, enhanced well-being of our students.

On the opening ceremony of the workshop, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said: “We are arranging these art related summer workshop for the students because arts and creativity are two inevitable elements of a comprehensive learning strategy.”

Our teens love to learn with play and arts. This is the right phase to mould them into better creative persons and open them a world of artistry. In fact, this way of learning is going to help them to grasp the knowledge better, memorize it for long and apply what is learnt in real life in a more tactical way said, he added.

Alhamra Culture Complex has registered 40 children for the drawing workshop and their age group is from 6-15 years old. Children will be taught the basic techniques of drawing under the supervision of Alhamra Art Museum’s curator Ms Hajra Mehmood and exhibition officer Babar Mustafa. The workshop will continue till July 25 and certificates will be given to the students at the end of the workshop.