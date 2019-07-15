close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
A
July 16, 2019

Four killed, three injured as jeep falls into ravine

Top Story

A
APP
July 16, 2019

MUZAFFARABAD: Four people were killed while three other got injured when a jeep fell into a ravine alongside the River at Kamsar here on Monday, police said. The jeep coming to Muzaffarabad from Patika was carrying seven people when it takes a sharp turn while negotiating a curve and fell some 200 metres down killing four people on the spot. The injured were evacuated to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Muzaffarabad soon after the accident.

