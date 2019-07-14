Over 46,000 take entrance test for engineering universities

LAHORE: University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Lahore, on Sunday organised a combined entrance test for admissions to B. Sc Engineering and B. Sc Engineering Technology.

More than 46,000 candidates, seeking admissions to different engineering universities of Punjab appeared in the test. Thirteen test centres were established in different cities of Punjab, including Lahore and Islamabad, to facilitate maximum number of students.

According to a UET spokesperson, the result of entrance test was supposed to be announced on midnight of July, 2019. While the answer key will be uploaded on website on the midnight of July 14 and 15 July so that students might make self-assessment for their satisfaction. Students of F. Sc Pre-Medical also appeared in the entrance test this year for BS Biotechnology programme.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar visited all the examination centres. While talking to the media, he said, “Merit and transparency have been ensured in the entrance test.” He also said the number of students was higher than the number of seats in engineering institutions. “In this context, we would make dialogues with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) to increase the seats,” he added. He said resources and other facilities would also be ensured for the purpose.