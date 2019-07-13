close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

Bodies of drowning victims yet to be recovered

National

NOWSHERA: Bodies of six people, who had drowned on Friday in two separate incidents, could not be recovered despite hectic efforts. Four persons drowned while swimming in Indus River at Khairabad and two women drowned in River Kabul at Jehangira. Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan enforced Section-144 on swimming in Indus and Kabul rivers and directed the police to take stern action against the violators.

