Bodies of drowning victims yet to be recovered

NOWSHERA: Bodies of six people, who had drowned on Friday in two separate incidents, could not be recovered despite hectic efforts. Four persons drowned while swimming in Indus River at Khairabad and two women drowned in River Kabul at Jehangira. Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan enforced Section-144 on swimming in Indus and Kabul rivers and directed the police to take stern action against the violators.