Wahab praises anti-corruption team for arresting ‘corrupt’ KDA official

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Information and Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab has lauded the anti-corruption department for taking action against an executive engineer (exen) of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) for his alleged involvement in selling KDA’s amenity plots.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, Exen Ghulam Muhammad was allegedly involved in issuing fake documents to sell amenity plots of the KDA.

He was detained by a team of the anti-corruption department led by its East deputy director.

The suspect has also been accused of his involvement in China-cutting of amenity plots located in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and selling amenity plots of KDA Scheme 36.

An FIR has also been registered against him.

The Sindh government would not tolerate corruption at any level in any of its departments, Wahab asserted, commending the anti-corruption department’s team for acting against corruption.

The law adviser also issued directives for a crackdown against all those officers who were involved in China-cutting of amenity plots.