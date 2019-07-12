Govt says those who presented judge’s video can face 10-year jail

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Nasim Friday said those who presented the controversial video of the accountability court judge Arshad Malik can face 10-year jail under the law. Speaking at a press conference along with Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, Farogh Nasim said according to the National Accountability Ordinance Section 31 (prohibition to hamper investigation) and the country's law, if anyone tries to manipulate or bribe a judge, there is a punishment of 10 years for him. The minister said the Law Ministry has barred Arshad Malik from work for now. He said the judge has been directed to report to the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The minister made it clear that the sentence could be overturned unless the high court finds that verdict was issued under duress by the accountability court judge. He said the decision to bar the judge from working had been taken on the basis of his alleged video and press release issued by him. However, he maintained that barring the judge did not have any impact on the verdicts given by him.

The minister made it clear that no attempt would be tolerated to bring the courts under pressure. He noted that Arshad Malik in his affidavit said he gave the verdict without any pressure or fear. “If we go by this affidavit, then it is clear that he had issued the verdict without any pressure,” Farogh Nasim said. He said there were punishments for efforts to bribe or threaten judges.

He said the judge claimed in his affidavit submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that he had issued the verdict in the Al-Azizia corruption reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif without any pressure of intimidation. He also pointed out that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could not do anything regarding the sentence (in Al-Azizia case); the IHC has to decide. He said the sentence could not immediately be suspended, extended or changed in any way until the IHC takes a decision on whether the judgement was issued under pressure.

The minister noted the Law Ministry and the government stand by the Constitution, law and justice (judiciary) and that the government would not victimise anyone or take sides but would not tolerate manipulation of judiciary either.

Shahzad Akbar said Panama case was a saga that started on greed and ended on corruption. He claimed that Arshad Malik was given an offer of Rs10 billion bribe. He said the judge was threatened by Sharif family through its right hand Nasir Butt, but he declined to obey their orders.

The special assistant emphasised that it was high time to expose all involved elements in the video scandal.

Shahzad Akbar emphasised that it now would have to be investigated how the appointment of judge Arshad Malik took place. He said the judge was appointed when Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was prime minister. He noted that the affidavit named Nawaz Sharif, who was out on bail at the time, saying he met the judge in Raiwind and the judge was given a script with a threat that if he did not stick to it what was written, a video would be leaked and he would be defamed.

The special assistant said that as per the affidavit, millions were offered to the judge as bribe, as the money launderers were expert in it. He said the affidavit of Arshad Malik, the Sharifs, like Sicilian mafia, used every tactic to get favourable judgments from him under duress.

He noted that on the request of the accused, the case went to Arshad Malik while previously, it was being handled by another judge Muhammad Bashir and when the verdict was not in their (Sharifs) favour, then contacts were made.

He said Nasir Butt took judge Malik to Nawaz Sharif in Jati Umra and it was mentioned in the affidavit that when Nawaz Sharif did not feel satisfied, then murder threats were hurled.

The entire conspiracy, he said, would be looked into during the inquiry, claiming even now attempts were being made to bring the courts under pressure.