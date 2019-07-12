Sindh police reshuffle19 recently promoted officers

Sindh police on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 19 officers who were recently promoted. According to the notification released by the law enforcement department, the following reshuffle has taken place.

SP Asim Ali Bhutto, recently promoted to BS-18 and awaiting posting at CPO Sindh, Karachi, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SP Complaint Cell, Karachi Range. SP Noorul Haq Rind, recently promoted and awaiting posting, has been transferred and posted as SP Complaint Cell, District Hyderabad.

SP Naseem Akhtar, recently promoted, has been transferred and her services have been placed at the disposal of Addl IG Karachi Range for posting as SP New Karachi Division, Karachi Range against an existing vacancy with immediate effect and until further orders.

SP Muhammad Khalid Khan, recently promoted, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Addl IG Karachi Range for posting as SP Sohrab Goth Division, Karachi Range against an existing vacancy.

SP Muhammad Aijaz Bhatti, recently promoted, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Addl IGP Karachi Range for posting as SP Liaquatabad Division, Karachi Range.

SP Zulfiqar Abbas Langah, recently promoted, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Addl IG Karachi Range for posting as SP SITE Division, Karachi Range.

SP Saleem Akhtar Siddiqui, recently promoted, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Addl IG Karachi Range for posting as SP Headquarter, East Zone, Karachi Range.

SP Ejazuddin, recently promoted, has been transferred and posted as SP Traffic, District Central, Karachi Range, vice SP Farah Ambreen, who has been transferred. SP Muhammad Ahmed Baig, recently promoted, has been transferred and posted as SP Headquarter, Garden, South Zone, Karachi Range.

SP Sher Khan Rind, recently promoted, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SP Complaint Cell, Mirpurkhas Range, vice SP Altaf Hussain Leghari, who has been transferred and directed to report to CPO.

SP Muhammad Ayoub Durrani, recently promoted, has been transferred and posted as SP Complaint Cell, District Sanghar against an existing vacancy. SP Muhammad Hassan Khan, recently promoted, has been transferred and posted as SP Complaint Cell, District East, Karachi Range.

SP Shamoon Rehan, recently promoted, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Addl IG Special Branch, Sindh, Karachi with immediate effect and until further orders.

SP Javed Ibrahim, recently promoted, has been transferred and posted as SP Complaint Cell, District West, Karachi Range against an existing vacancy. SP Tauseef Ahmed, recently promoted, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Addl IG Karachi Range for posting as SP Landhi Division, Karachi Range against an existing vacancy.

SP Shakeel Ahmed, recently promoted, has been transferred and posted as SP Complaint Cell, District Malir, Karachi Range. SP Muhammad Jamil Siddiqui, recently promoted, has been transferred and posted as SP Complaint Cell, District Central, Karachi Range.

SP Rao Muhammad Aslam, recently promoted, has been transferred and posted as SP Baldia Division, Karachi Range. SP Farah Ambreen, presently posted as SP Traffic, District Central, Karachi Range has been transferred and posted as SP Human Rights Cell, CPO against an existing vacancy.