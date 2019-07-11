NAB team begins inspection of Narowal Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD: Three-member National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team has started site inspection of the multi-billion Narowal Sports Complex.The Complex that has been raised with a whopping amount of over Rs 3000 million is currently under NAB investigation.

“A three-member NAB team has reached Narowal for on-site inspection of the Narowal Sports Complex. They are also accompanied by the technical experts and engineers,” a Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) official when contacted said.

He confirmed that two PSB officials -Mohammad Imran (Executive Engineer) and Irshad Javed (field officer) have also been called with complete record. It has also been learnt that NAB officials are keen to know as what process was adopted to import different machinery from abroad for the Complex and who authorized the import. “The bidding process of the import is also likely to be scrutinized.”

Two-pronged inquiry has already been launched by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and NAB against the construction of controversial Narowal Sports Complex with the former constituting a broader team to have in detail investigation into budget approval, hiring of contractors and spending of money on the project.

The documents that have been submitted with NAB so far are PC 1, revised PC 1, pre qualification, awarding of contracts, procedure adopted for short listing and all other relevant documents that also included releasing of payments. It is pertinent to mention that the major bulk of the Sports Development Budget during the last five years has been diverted towards the construction of Stadium. According to an estimate, the project is expected to consume over Rs four billion till its completion. The Complex also saw diversion of almost Rs 2000 million funds from Public Service Development Programme (PSDP) towards the construction of project.