Fri Jul 12, 2019
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

Man kills brother

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

OKARA: A man killed his brother for demanding pocket money in Kohla village. Nadeem used to demand pocket money from his brother Safdar Asghar. On the day of the incident, they exchanged harsh words and Safdar hit Nadeem with a hard object, leaving him dead on the spot.

DIES FROM SNAKE BITE: Allah Ditta of Shergarh was cutting fodder when a snake bit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

