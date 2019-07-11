close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

Scattered rain forecast

Lahore

LAHORE : Scattered but moderate rain was observed in the City on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.

The early morning rain inundated several city roads but rainwater was drained out timely. Met officials said that seasonal low lay over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeastwards. Moderate monsoon currents are reaching the upper parts of the country and are likely to strengthen from Friday night. They predicted that widespread rain-thundershower (with few moderate to heavy falls) with windstorm is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Bannu divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Mangla, Jhelum, Islamabad, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Hafizabad, Kasur, M.B. Din, Gujranwala, Murree, Sialkot, Attock, Chakwal, Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot, Kotli and Muzaffarabad. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded in Larkana where the mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore it was 35°C and minimum was 22°C.

