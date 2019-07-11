close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 12, 2019

FIFA reveals harsher punishment for racist behaviour

Sports

AFP
July 12, 2019

PARIS: FIFA wants teams to automatically forfeit matches if their supporters are found to be guilty of racist and other discriminatory behaviour, world football’s governing body has announced.

“Unless there are exceptional circumstances, if a match is abandoned by the referee because of racist and/or discriminatory conduct, the match shall be declared forfeited,” FIFA say in their new Disciplinary Code launched on Thursday.

The measure can be applied after the referee has applied the “three-step procedure” for such incidents, which includes requesting a public announcement to call for any such behaviour to cease, suspending the match until it stops, and finally, abandoning the match altogether.

The updated Disciplinary Code expands the scope of what is considered discriminatory behaviour to anything related to “race, skin colour, ethnic, national or social origin, gender, disability, sexual orientation, language, religion, political opinion, wealth, birth or any other status or any other reason”.

The Disciplinary Code only applies to official FIFA competitions, including the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus