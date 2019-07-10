Judges’ references: PCB to observe countrywide strike on 13th

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has announced to observe countrywide strike on July 13 to protest against filing of references by the government against two judges of the superior judiciary in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the PBC Vice Chairman Syed Amjad Shah said that the legal fraternity will observe countrywide strike against presidential references, filed in the SJC against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court and Justice Karim Khan (KK) Agha of Sindh High Court, which he termed an attempt to subdue the independent judiciary.

He said that the lawyers will also hold protest throughout the country, whereas all the lawyers will also attend the Lawyers Convention scheduled to be held on July 13 in the High Court Bar Association, Peshawar at 3:00pm to condemn filing of references against the two judges of the superior courts.

The PBC vice chairman further said that during the said convention some issues will also be deliberated upon including amendment in Article 175-A to ensure evolving of transparent mechanism of appointment of judges to superior courts by taking all the stakeholders on board and ensuring meaningful consultation with them in the process of the such appointments

The convention will also evolve parameters by way of amendments in the Supreme Court Rules 1980 as to exercise of powers by the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, and to provide the right of appeal to an affected party before a larger bench of the apex court.

Similarly the convention will also reiterate the constant demand of the bar for making public the details of the references/complaints so far filed against the judges of the superior courts under Article 209 and the references/complaints which stand decided and disposed of by the SJC with detail of decisions taken thereon, as well as those which still are pending before the Council.

The convention will deliberate on functioning of vigilance committees as earlier constituted by joint meeting of representatives of bar councils and bar associations for gathering information regarding inefficiency or incompetency of a sitting judge or if any of judge is of the reputation of being corrupt.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PBC had announced on July 2 the holding of the lawyers convention and had held that it will be attended by lawyers representatives while there will be complete strike across the country.