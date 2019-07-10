Working class observes ‘Demand Day’

LAHORE : Working class observed “Demand Day” in the provincial metropolis on Wednesday by holding rallies, processions and meetings under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (APWC).

In the metropolitan city of Punjab province, hundreds of workers held a big rally at Lahore Press Club. They carried national flags and banners in support of their demands, urging the government to check price hike of essential commodities. Addressing the workers, APWC General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad pointed out that the government had committed to establishing Madina State for the people. But in Pakistan, the gap between poor and rich has widened, he added. Majority of people belonging to the working class have been denied basic needs, he said. The trade union leader demanded raise in wages of the working class.

Police performance: Lahore Police Operations Wing has issued its monthly performance report regarding search operations conducted under National Action Plan to maintain peace in the city.

According to the report, Lahore Police conducted 348 search operations at different places, including 164 hotels, 51 guest houses, 15 hostels, two bus stops, 20 godowns, 243 shops, 25 churches and five seminaries while documents of 13,340 houses, 7,318 rentals and 46,165 persons were verified.