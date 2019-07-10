Dealer robbed of Rs0.4m in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Unidentified motorcyclists robbed a dealer on Tangi Road here on Wednesday, police officials said. Imtiaz Khan reported to the police that he along with his workers was present at his shop when four persons riding on three separate motorbikes arrived there and took away Rs400,000 at gunpoint. He said he could not notice their faces as they were wearing helmets. The police registered the case and started the investigation.