AC judge met Nawaz’s close relative on 26th of Ramazan in Madina

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik met a person, closely related to Nawaz Sharif, on the 26th of Ramazan this year in a hotel in Madina, it is learnt.

Sources in the PML-N said that the meeting between the two was also secretly filmed and allegedly contains judge Arshad Malik’s account of regret as well as his alleged admission that Nawaz Sharif was wrongly convicted.

The 26th Ramazan meeting in Madina is said to be the most recent such interaction, which was secretly filmed and the videos are available with Sharifs.

In the said meeting, the judge is also alleged of discussing what he was considering about his future.

Arshad Malik has so far responded to the media on the issue only once when on the next day of Maryam Nawaz press conference last week he issued a press release terming the video, made public by the PML-N, as false and fabricated.

Judge Malik said that the video, which was shown by Maryam Nawaz, was made by twisting his conversations on different occasions.

The judge also demanded legal action against those behind the move.

He admitted that he a long acquaintance with Nasir Butt, a close aide of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, as both hailed from Rawalpindi.

The judge alleged that a number of times during the trial of Nawaz Sharif and other members of the Sharif family, he was offered bribe and threatened with consequences if he refused to cooperate.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz, while speaking in Geo News show ‘Capital Talk’ on Monday night, claimed that after the conviction of Nawaz Sharif, the Accountability Court judge tried to approach the Sharif family and conveyed message that his conscience pricks him for his judgment against Nawaz.

She added that the judge wanted to apologise to the family.

Maryam added that Judge Arshad Malik twice went to Saudi Arabia to perform Umera and allegedly told someone that he had gone to the holy lands to seek forgiveness from Almighty Allah for sending an innocent to jail.

Maryam said that she has three videos and a few audio recordings of the judge, who allegedly admitted that he was pressurised to hand down conviction and jail term to Nawaz.

Maryam alleged that such was burden of this wrong conviction on the judge that he had said in one of the videos that he wanted to commit suicide.