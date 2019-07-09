Iqbal Town police arrest 120 ‘criminals’

LAHORE: The Lahore Police (Iqbal Town Division) in a crackdown have arrested 120 criminals and recovered seven pistols, bullets, more than 2kg Charas, 640-gram opium and 286 liters of liquor.

SP Iqbal Town Division Imran Ahmad Malik had directed the DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs.

Accordingly, the police busted gangs and arrested five members along with recoveries worth more than Rs 3 lakh. Moreover, three proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 17 court offenders.

The police also recovered thousands of rupees from criminals in a successful action against gamblers.

The police arrested 57 criminals for kite flying, one wheeling, aerial firing and violating ban on loudspeaker.