CITY PULSE: Parde Mein Rehne Do

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Ghulam Hussain’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ until July 10. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

If You Have A Garden In Your Library - II

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Cyra Ali, Samya Arif, Sara Khan and Onaiz Taji’s art exhibition titled ‘If You Have A Garden In Your Library - II’ until August 8. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

The Variations in the Art Field

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘The Variations in the Art Field’, featuring the works of master watercolourists Abdul Hayee, Abdul Malik Channa, Fariya Zaeem, Ishfaque Ali, Mariam Mushtaq Kazi, Sabiha Nasruddeen and Zaman Baloach, until July 22. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Small Is Beautiful

The Koel Gallery is hosting Alia Bilgrami, Amna Hashmi, Mariam Baniasadi, Mohsin Shafi, Saima Ali, Samar Zia and Zarina Khan’s art exhibition titled ‘Small Is Beautiful’ until July 27. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Jashn-e-Sawan

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Jashn-e-Sawan: A Festival of Contemporary Theatre from July 11 to August 4, featuring the following plays: Lights Out (July 11 to July 14), Heer (July 18 to July 21), Bahriabad (July 25 to July 28) and Pooja (August 1 to August 4). Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Akram Dost Baloch

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Akram Dost Baloch’s solo art exhibition until July 11. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Is This Work Taxed?

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Jaffer Hasan’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Is This Work Taxed?’ from July 12 to July 22. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.