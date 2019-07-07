Section 144 lifted in NW

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: The section-144, which was imposed in North Waziristan a month back, will be lifted today to facilitate the candidates to continue their election campaign.
The Section-144 was imposed on June 8 for one month due to security threats.“The section-144 is being lifted today. And the candidates will run the election campaign in the district,” said an official.
Meanwhile, addressing a press conference a group of candidates appreciated the decision to lift the Section-144.Addressing a press conference, they also demanded to deploy forces to ensure free and fair polls.
