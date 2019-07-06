Sikhs Yatrees return to India

LAHORE : Some 440 Sikhs Yatrees returned to India on Saturday after celebrating birthday ceremonies of Ranjeet Singhin here.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Tariq Wazir Khansaw saw the Sikh Yatrees off and presented them gifts.

The Yatrees’ leader said they were going back with pleasant memories. Gurdwaras of Sikh were secure in Pakistan. Sikhs would never forget the respect and love shown by Pakistanis, said the Sikh Leader while speaking at Railway Station. The message of love and peace will be spread in India after reaching there, he said. Another Sikh leader said Pakistan was Sikhs’ second home.