Project launched for polio patients

LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Operation Centre and Punjab Welfare Trust for Disabled jointly initiated a new project for the rehabilitation of polio patients in Punjab.

The formal ceremony was organised at the EOC office here on Saturday.

Punjab EOC Coordinator Salman Ghani and Punjab Welfare Trust for Disabled Director Dr Izhar Hashmi signed the agreement from their respective organisations following extensive consultations. The ceremony was attended by WHO and UNICEF provincial polio chiefs with the officials from the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. The agreement envisages a complete livelihood solution for polio patients in Punjab, starting from registration to provision of electric wheelchairs, skill development, psycho social support, physiotherapy programme, microfinance, employment facilitation and other support.

PWTD Director Dr. Izhar Hashmi said, “The PWTD maintains a database of disabilities related to vaccine-preventable diseases. By teaming up with the EOC and supporting them in immunisation, we can reduce polio related disabilities. By synergising our efforts, we will be able to realise the dream of a polio-free Pakistan.”

Under the agreement, a joint steering committee will oversee the rehabilitation and vaccination initiative. The complete database of all polio patients and status of their rehabilitation will be reviewed at the EOC in monthly meetings. A joint work plan has also been devised with quarterly targets.

EOC Punjab Coordinator Salman Ghani said, “The support of the PWTD is crucial for polio programme as they have the experience of working on polio related disabilities. From disease surveillance to social mobilisation and rehabilitation, the PWTD can play a vital role in all areas, hence, we have joined hands and synergise our efforts in a systematic way.” Pakistan has reported 37 polio cases already in the year 2019. Punjab has reported three cases so far, all three from Lahore.