SLS School students get art workshop prize

Rawalpindi : Six students from Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori & High School won the prize of attending the Nukta Art Workshop in this year’s Art Beat - The Little Art’s National Child Art Competition, says a press release.

Huzaifa Tanveer, Abdullah Irfan and Nabira Salman from the Gulraiz Campus, Amna Shakoor and Syeda Nayab from Lalkurti campus and Abdul Ahad Malik from Lalazar Campus were selected for this year’s Art Workshop. The students learnt different Art techniques and had a lot of fun at the Nukta Studios under the supervision of Sajjad Akram, assistant Professor at the National College of Arts, Rawalpindi.

The six day workshop kicked off as the students did free hand drawing of different shapes focusing on the basics of drawing and shading giving extra attention to the light and dark areas in a drawing. Imaginations were brought into reality on the second day as the students painted their hearts out exploring the technique of ‘Art-Cubism’. Keeping in mind the basic shapes they made landscapes and portraits.

Students were introduced to the art of storytelling on the third day. The activity was very much enjoyed by the students as they created stories of their own. The second half of the story telling activity had the students divided into groups as they learnt about the art of drama making and its execution. The young minds created their own scripts, dialogues and later performed on the story by becoming the characters that they had created themselves.

Moving on the students were introduced to the modern technique of Origami and Collage Making. Using coloured papers as a medium to create art the students learnt cutwork and made beautiful sceneries. The last day had all the students excited as they were taught to use dough and clay to make three dimensional objects. Mixing colourful doughs to create a flat surface the participants took hand impressions on it which they later decorated using their creativity.

The six day art workshop came to an end with lots of happy faces and dirt filled hands. Art Director, Pakistan Museum of Natural History, Rahat Saeed awarded certificates to the participants for successfully completing the week long workshop and also appreciated the wonderful art skills that they had acquired.