Sun Jul 07, 2019
July 7, 2019

Visa issues

Newspost

 
Studying abroad has always been something desirable but unfortunately despite working hard, students still get disappointed by the foreign embassies that provide late visas to them. Many students get scholarships and admissions in universities and they have the acceptance and admission letters with them but done get visas from embassies at the right time.

Students get incredibly worried about this as their dreams of studying abroad are crushed by late visas. I humbly request the embassies in Pakistan to kindly solve the issue as soon as possible because of how important these visas are to one’s future.

Waqar Moosa, Kech

