Islamabad cops allow aerial firing in marriage ceremony

Islamabad: An influential group ridiculed law in the federal capital with firing bullets during a marriage ceremony at Karachi Company after midnight under the supervision of local police Wednesday, creating fear amongst the people of the area.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat told this correspondent when contacted, confirmed the involvement of a police official of Karachi Company Police Station in the offense. He said that departmental investigation has been ordered against the accused official under the relevant articles of the law.

Station House Officer (SHO) Karachi Company, Habib-ur-Rehman when contacted to obtain his version regarding involvement of a police official in protecting influential people, refused to comment saying, “I am busy in a job.”

The people of the area informed Rescue-15 regarding indiscriminate firing in a marriage ceremony. The people engaged in the shooting claimed that they were busy in aerial firing as well as fireworks with the permission of area police authorities. DIG (Operations) took immediate action and asked the SHO to register first information report (FIR) and arrest the people involved in the offense and the police personnel protecting influential persons.

The Karachi Company police have registered FIR against the accused identified as Syed Asad Abbas, Syed Adnan Abbas and Syed Arsalan Abbas under sections 337-H-II and 188 PPC.