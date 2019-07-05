Chitral villagers move court against KP govt notification

PESHAWAR: The 12 Village Conservation Committees from Chitral district have challenged the provincial government notification on the ban over the use of their 80 percent share in the Markhor and Ibex trophy hunting permits in the Peshawar High Court.

The Village Conservation Committees filed the petition through its presidents, seeking the judicial order to set aside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption and Establishment Department directions on the ban over use of their 80 percent share received through trophy hunting permits for Markhor and Ibex preserved by these villages in the district.

The petition was filed through Ghufranullah Shah Advocate. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through Secretary Forest, Chief Conservator Wild Life Department, Director Anti-Corruption Establishment and Assistant Director Crimes, Anti-Corruption Establishment were made parties to the petition.

It was submitted that the Anti-Corruption Establishment Department had issued directions that the 12 villages could only use interest from their 80 percent shares, which is an illegal and unjustified directions on the basis of so-called and fake inquiry report.

The petitioners prayed before the high court to direct the government to act and comply with notifications issued on February 22, 1997 and January 12, 2002 to allow the village conservative committees to utilise their exclusive share of 80 percent revenue realized from issuing hunting permits for Markhor and Ibex for community development projects in reward of their exemplary role and participation in management and conservation of Wild Life over more than 200 sq KM Toshi Conservation Area, Chitral.

Hence, their impugned act to deny the same and limit the villages to utilize only interest of their share is against the scheme of management and conservation of wildlife.