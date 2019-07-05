Teenage biker killed in Baldia Town accident

A teenager was killed in a road accident in Baldia Town on Friday. Police officials said that the accident took place near football ground in Baldia Town No. 8 within the limits of the Saeedabad police station.

The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy and later handed over to a family for burial. He was identified as 19-year-old Ramiz. Police officials said that deceased was a resident of the same area and he was going somewhere on a motorcycle when a motorcycle hit him. The riders along with his vehicle managed to escape from the scene of the accident. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Motorcyclist dies

A motorcyclist was killed in a road traffic accident near Mansehra Colony within the limits of the Sharafi Goth police station. He was critically hurt and was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police said that the deceased, 18-year-old Khurram Shehzad, was a resident of the Landhi area and the accident took place when a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle. The driver managed to escape following the accident.

Man drowns

A man drowned while bathing in a lake near the Northern Bypass within the limits of the Surjani police station. Divers from the Edhi Foundation reached the site and retrieved his body.

The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 30-year-old Naseerullah. The police said that the deceased was a truck driver by profession and hailed from Waziristan.