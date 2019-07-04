NAB distributes cheques among 4,740 victims of housing societies

Islamabad: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal Thursday said that the bureau’s topmost priority was to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion and over Rs200 million was returned to effectees looted by various housing societies, says a press release.

Speaking at a cheque distribution ceremony among 4,740 effectees of housing societies at NAB headquarters as chief guest, he said NAB was taking measures to recover the looted money of people. NAB has so far recovered record Rs326 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer. NAB has no affiliation with any political party, group or individual but has relations with state. NAB officers were only performing their duties. Policy of NAB was to observe zero tolerance against the corrupt elements. Faith of NAB – Corruption free Pakistan.

He said NAB has evidence of money laundering of billion of rupee and will present before the relevant court at appropriate time. He urged politicians to avoid wasting their time in propaganda against NAB and consume their energies in defending their case. NAB has no business of punishing anyone, but relevant courts has the authority to do so. A total of 1,210 cases worth Rs900 billion were in various accountability courts.

He lauded the performance of NAB Rawalpindi under the leadership of Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi.DG, NAB Rawalpindi, Irfan Naeem Mangi said bureau was taking action against corrupt without any discrimination.

They do not care about the status of a corrupt.The bureau has received 11,000 complaints this year. NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs1 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer. This shows people’s confidence over the anti-corruption watchdog.