Govt has nothing to do with Rana Sana’s arrest: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear on Thursday that the government had nothing to do with the recent arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Rana Sanaullah, saying the government did not believe in political victimisation.

The prime minister observed this while chairing a meeting of the party spokespersons. The forum had threadbare discussion on the latest political situation as well as the post-budget scenario.

He emphasised that neither his party nor the government believed in political victimisation and that the law was taking its course in the backdrop of the ongoing process of accountability. He also explained that all the state institutions, including the judiciary, were independent and those who were arrested, should give clarification before the courts.

The prime minister regretted that instead of putting a strong defence, the opposition parties were trying to hurl baseless allegations against the government. He again asked the spokespersons to effectively articulate the government narrative on national issues and counter the opposition’s propaganda.

About his upcoming visit to the United States, he said that his visit to the United States would further improve the existing relations between the two countries, sharing common approach on many matters, including finding a peaceful solution to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi and Director General (DG) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Maj Gen Mohammad Arif Malik, in a joint press conference said Thursday that the ANF got adequate evidence against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah that would be produced before the court of law.

“The PML-N leader, Rana Sanaullah, was arrested on the information of a drug pusher arrested from Faisalabad Airport, a couple of days before Sanaullah was held,” ANF DG said and added that the arrested drug dealer, disclosed the information during the course of investigation. He said that the drug pusher arrestedfrom Faisalabad had links with the prime drug-dealers of the country. “The drugs would be taken to Lahore from Faisalabad and then would be transported abroad.

The minister and ANF DG said that Rana Sanaullah had been under strict surveillance for the last three weeks. “Movements of Rana Sanaullah were observed for the last many days but the ANF team ignored him and didn’t stop his car many times because female members of his family were travelling with him,” the minister maintained.

The minister said that worth of the drugs recovered from Rana Sanaullah was about Rs150 million to Rs160 million in international market. Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi said that route of the drugs recovered from Rana Sanaullh was Faisalabad to Lahore and the international market.

“This is not the matter of recovery of 15kg heroin only, this is the issue of Pakistan’s image, dignity and sovereignty,” the minister added. Afridi said the PTI government would deal with the criminals with an iron hand, everybody is answerable to the nation, even, cabinet members will not be spared if found involved in anti-social activities. “No one is above the law, even the ministers and political leaders were answerable,” Afridi said and added that the ANF had gathered all the evidence relating to the case that’s why the ANF didn’t obtain physical remand of Rana Sanaullah.

“All the evidence will be produced before the court of law,” he said added, “The movement of the cars with registration numbers will also be presented in the court as evidence.” “The evidence could not be shared with media as it would be dangerous for the members of the family of those people cooperating with the ANF as people behind the drugs smuggling are brutal and cruel,” he maintained.

He said, “All the big fish would be brought to justice and made an example for others.” He said that elements involved in drug smuggling damaged the image of our country, youth and economy.

The previous government didn’t put hands on the drug dealers. He said that the elements talking about the innocence of Rana Sanaullah, should be aware that the government of Tehreek-e-Insaf would not spare those who are found involved in such activities. He said that the arrest of Rana Sanaullah was talk of the town and the politicians are criticising the ANF’s act but it should be cleared that this year, the ANF has arrested 1,200 people involved in the drugs dealing but nobody raised voice on their arrests.

He said that the government was determined to arrest all bigwigs involved in drugs crime. When a journalist asked a harsh question that his close relatives are involved in drug dealing in Rawalpindi but no law enforcement agency dare take action against them, the minister delicately replied, “I should be hanged publicly if anybody provide any evidence of their involvement in drug dealing.” However, he requested not to be personal in journalism.

The minister said there was war-like situation during a raid against the drug dealers. The arrest of Rana Sanaullah was not any scene of a film, it was difficult to capture footage of his arrest. The ministry, to a question said, that only 29 police station of ANF are working all over the country which are not enough for fight against drug dealers, however, the government is trying to strengthen the ANF force to counter drug dealing.

He said that the people playing with honor and dignity of the county would not be spared. “People having any kind of role in drugs smuggling would be made example for others,” he said.

He said ANF was committed to eliminate drugs from the country. ANF Director General Major General Arif Malik said that ANF is totally a professional and competent force and has good repute locally and internationally.