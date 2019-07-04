FM Qureshi, HC Drew talk anti-Pakistan banners in WC

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has spoken to British High Commissioner Thomas Drew about anti-Pakistan banners displayed during the Pakistan and Afghanistan World Cup match in Leeds last week.

In a meeting with High Commissioner Drew at the Foreign Office on Thursday, Qureshi expressed serious concern over the misuse of the stadium to pursue propaganda against Pakistan. During the match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley Carnegie Stadium on July 29, a private aircraft was seen flying over towing controversial banners against Pakistan.

The International Cricket Council was not pleased about it either espncricinfo.com reported. “We work with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of incident occurring and were assured that given Headingley is under the flight path for the Leeds Bradford Airport it would not be an issue,” an ICC statement read. “We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and will work with West Yorkshire police to deal with and understand why this has happened and to ensure it doesn’t happen again.” The foreign minister and the British High Commissioner also discussed matters of bilateral interest and regional situation. Qureshi welcomed the announcement by Kensington Palace about the visit of Prince William and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge Kate to Pakistan this autumn and said the people of Pakistan looked forward to the royal visit.