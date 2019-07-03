Quality assurance training arranged for college teachers

PESHAWAR: The Quality Assurance Cell, Higher Education Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organised first training for the 40 focal persons for the Quality Enhancement Cells in the state-run colleges at the Baragali Summer Campus of the University of Peshawar.

The KP Higher Education Department had recently established Quality Assurance Cell under supervision of HED Secretary Manzoor Ahmad.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 150 colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are offering BS (4 years) degree programme.

It is university level education but there is no quality check on it.

For the purpose, Quality Assurance Cell established Quality Enhancement Cells (QECs) in all colleges where BS programme is being run.

The first batch of 40 participants was given awareness about quality assurance procedure. The participants were from 40 various colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including 16 women and seven from commerce colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Manzoor Ahmad, HED Secretary, was the chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the secretary HED highlighted various facilities offered to the teaching community.

He insisted that no compromise on quality of education would be there. “Proper fund will be allocated in all areas and future training will be organized in this regard soon,” he added.

Advisor on Quality Assurance Prof Dr Shafiqur Rehman in the concluding remarks highlighted the importance of quality assurance and purpose of the training.

He thanked the participants for their active role and appreciated the performance of Quality Assurance Cell, Higher Education Department headed by Advisor Quality Assurance Prof Dr Shafiqur Rehman and Director Imranullah Khan Marwat.

Later, certificates were presented to all participants whereas shield was presented to Manzoor Ahmad, HED secretary.