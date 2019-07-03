Heat from hell

This letter is in response to some recent news articles about the lack of vegetation in Karachi and how it affects us. In the sweltering summer heat these days being out and about in Karachi is really difficult to bear. The lack of trees and greenery around the city make it worse. There is no shade to escape from the sun. We desperately need more parks and green areas, and even trees along every road could help tremendously in cooling the city down.

By planting indigenous trees instead of the ever popular eucalyptus and cornucopia trees we can combat the heat in a way that isn’t harmful to our environment that they are ill adapted to. I would sincerely like to request the city council to address this issue and work towards making sure that next year’s heat waves won’t be quite as miserable to endure.

Wajeeha Lodhi

Karachi