Tourism sites to be developed: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday in which it was decided to promote religious and heritage-based tourism in the province.

Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that necessary facilities will be ensured at tourist spots and new spots will also be developed in eight different cities. A proposal is under consideration to construct readymade rooms made of fiberglass and steel at tourist spots. He directed for improving the standard of facilities at Hiran Minar, adding potential of desert tourism will be exploited and double-decker buses will be plied in Multan and Bahawalpur. Meanwhile, Rohtas Fort Parkway will be developed in Tilla Jogian, Jhelum and camping sites will be set up in Cholistan and Thal while parkway project will also be introduced in Koh-e-Suleman. He said that resorts will be set up in Kalabagh and Namal Lake for the promotion of tourism. On the other side, eco-tourism potential will be utilised in Ochali Lake area of Soan Skasar valley. He said that tourism sites will be developed alongside Sindh River near Attock Khurd. He directed for fully utilising social media platforms and internet for promoting tourism and said that it would open new chapters of prosperity. He directed action be ensured against those responsible for negligence in case of cable car incident at Patriata. The CM was told that work is being done on the parkway project in Kotli Satiyan and tourism will be promoted by resort developing at Dhorabi Lake. Secretary Tourism said Punjab tourism policy and tourism authority draft bill is in the process of approval and link roads will be constructed for connecting the tourist spots. The meeting was told that TDCP rest houses have been opened for tourists in Kalar Kahar, Lal Sohanra, Changa Manga, Kot Mithan, Fort Munru and Jallo. The World Bank will provide 50 million dollars for Punjab Tourism for economic growth projects. Chairman Punjab Housing Taskforce Yaqub Tahir Izhar, Secretaries of tourism, P&D, information departments and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that mega corruption made during the previous tenures has weakened the foundations of the country. The corrupt elements played havoc with the country for the sake of minting money. In a statement on Wednesday, he said that across the board accountability of the corrupt is being done while the opposition is making futile efforts to save their looted money. Prime Minister Imran Khan has given new hope to the nation and transparent leadership will achieve the goal of a corruption-free Pakistan.