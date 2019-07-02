close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
Students to showcase talent

Lahore

LAHORE: aspiring actors and writers from Ajoka Institute’s “Art of Acting” and “Art of Writing” courses will showcase their talent through dramatic readings of student scripts followed by acting students’ performance of Shahid Nadeem’s evergreen Punjabi play “Jhalli Kithay Jaway.”

Directed by Nirvaan Nadeem, the play is a multi-layered comment on the societal pressures and oppression faced by Pakistani women. The event will be held at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) on Thursday (tomorrow)

