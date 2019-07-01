close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

Cleanliness drive

Lahore

LAHORE: Albayrak Waste Management Company carried out a cleanliness awareness and plantation drive on Fort Road here on Monday. Officials said the activity aimed at briefing the public about importance of cleanliness and plantation for a healthy life. The communications team of Albayrak established an awareness camp on Fort Road and distributed saplings among the local residents.

