Cleanliness drive

LAHORE: Albayrak Waste Management Company carried out a cleanliness awareness and plantation drive on Fort Road here on Monday. Officials said the activity aimed at briefing the public about importance of cleanliness and plantation for a healthy life. The communications team of Albayrak established an awareness camp on Fort Road and distributed saplings among the local residents.
