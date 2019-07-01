Security expected to be beefed up at World Cup

LONDON: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to take steps to beef up security around the World Cup following ugly incidents during the Pakistan-Afghanistan game at Headingley on Saturday, writes Khalid Hussain.

Several spectators were injured after clashes erupted in the stands between Afghan and Pakistan fans during Pakistan’s narrow three-wicket win. The authorities were forced to evict several spectators from the venue. The local police also made some arrests.

According to sources, at least two participating teams have informed the ICC that they want better security arrangements for their players and officials during the remaining part of the tournament which concludes with a grand finale at Lord’s on July 14.

It is understood that Pakistan raised their concerns in the aftermath of Saturday’s violence at Headingley. They were also alarmed days ago when some of their players were harassed by the public following Pakistan’s embarrassing World Cup defeat against India in Manchester.

However, the Pakistani management was really concerned after what happened at Headingley. There were violent scuffles in the stands, apparently prompted by Afghan supporters. Pakistan’s tense victory was followed by a pitch invasion. Saturday’s incidents were followed by several arrests.

According to sources, strict security arrangements have been made by the organisers for a smooth running of the World Cup. However, the security measures have been designed to make them invisible. But subtlety comes at a price.

According to reports, the Indian team is unhappy with the fact that fans can easily trespass their privacy. They can freely approach players at the team hotel for an autograph or selfie. At times, the players feel uncomfortable. That’s why, according to sources, the Indian team management, has also urged the ICC to beef up security arrangements.