Mon Jul 01, 2019
Afghan refugee beats son to death in Swabi: police

National

MF
Muhammad Farooq
July 1, 2019

SWABI: A man beat his eight-year-old son to death in Gandaf Refugee Camp in Topi tehsil here on Sunday, police said.

Shahi Mulk, head of Topi City Police Station, said that Izatullah, an Afghan refugee, beat up his daughter Saima and son Zeeshan black and blue with sticks. Zeeshan could not sustain the torture and died.

The mother of the two kids had died two years ago. He said there were signs of severe torture on the entire body of the slain Zeeshan.

When contacted, DSP Topi Ijaz Khan said that the people in the neighbourhood usually complained to Izatullah that his daughter and son were involved in theft and this made him lose his temper. “We are investigating the incident. The details would be shared with media soon,” he added.

