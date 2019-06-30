close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 1, 2019

Zardari has no intention to become Senate chairman: Murad

Top Story

A
APP
July 1, 2019

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had no intention to become Senate chairman.

Talking to media persons in Sehwan, the chief minister claimed that the Sindh government had received Rs140 billion less than the sanctioned funds from the Center.

To a question about locust attack, he said he himself was monitoring the situation. “The provincial government was trying its best to control the situation,” he said, adding that the losses to crops due to the locust attack were not much in the province.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus