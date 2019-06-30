Zardari has no intention to become Senate chairman: Murad

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had no intention to become Senate chairman.

Talking to media persons in Sehwan, the chief minister claimed that the Sindh government had received Rs140 billion less than the sanctioned funds from the Center.

To a question about locust attack, he said he himself was monitoring the situation. “The provincial government was trying its best to control the situation,” he said, adding that the losses to crops due to the locust attack were not much in the province.