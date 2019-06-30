Fire fighting arrangements: 300 notices issued to rules violators in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Civil Defence is making all out efforts to ensure safety of the citizens and conducting raids to inspect fire safety measures at commercial buildings while 300 notices were issued to the rules violators and 60 challans were sent to the court of Assistant Commissioner City during June.

Chief Officer Civil Defence Talib Hussain said the department launched a crackdown on the high-rise buildings and small industrial units in different areas of the district to inspect fire safety measures. He said, 300 notices were issued to the owners of several plazas to improve fire safety arrangements.

He said the buildings without fire safety equipment would be sealed as the DC Rawalpindi had directed the Civil Defence to take strict action against the rules violators if their owners failed to comply with the Punjab Home Department’s directives. Talib Hussain said that the Civil Defence was taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators. He said that the department had completed a survey besides preparing a list of all the commercial buildings of the city including plazas, marriage halls, marquees, hotels, shopping centres, public and private sector offices.