2 die, 7 injured in Dir incidents

DIR: At least two persons were killed and seven others injured in two separate incidents in Upper Dir district on Saturday, police said.

The first incident happened in a far-off Hattan Darra when a vehicle part of a wedding procession plunged into a ravine, leaving one person dead and seven injured. Police said that the wedding procession was going to Talash area in Lower Dir. They said the deceased was identified as Mufti Said Bilal, a resident of Kalkot, Upper Dir. The locals retrieved the injured and shifted them to the District Headquarters Hospital in Upper Dir, where two of them were listed as critical. Also, a 14-year-old boy drowned in river Panjkora in Darora while he was swimming. Police said the body was retrieved from the river. The district administration of Upper Dir has already directed the people not to swim in the river. However, the people aren’t following directives and are putting their lives in danger.