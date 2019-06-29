close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
June 30, 2019

Hamza faces Chuah in Asian Jr Squash final

Sports

June 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Hamza Khan (Pak) will vie for the under-15 title in the Asian Junior Squash Championship following his semifinal win against Indian opponent in Macau Saturday.

Hamza beat Parth Ambani (Ind) 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 inside 28 minutes to make it to the final of the category. Hamza Khan will play Joachim Chuah (Malaysia) in the final Sunday.

Two Pakistan under-19 players however lost to Indian players in the semis. Veer Chotrani beat much talked about Haris Qasim 11-4, 11-9, 2-11, 11-9 while other Indian Yash Fadte edged out Hamza Sharif 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7 following tough 58 minutes to make it to the final.

