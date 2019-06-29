close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2019

51 policemen promoted

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore CCPO B A Nasir has decorated 51 Police officers with the rank of sub-inspector. A badge decoration ceremony was held at CCPO office in this regard. DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, DIG Security Imran Ahmar, DIG Investigation Dr Inam Waheed, SSP Admin Athar Waheed and SSP Discipline Faisal Mukhtar were also present. The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of Lahore Police approved promotion of 51 assistant sub inspectors to the rank of sub-inspector. The CCPO congratulated the newly-promoted sub-inspectors and announced other ASIs included in "E list" would also be promoted in the next phase.

Injured: Five persons sustained burns in a cylinder blast incident at a local factory in Shahdra police limits. Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the victims to Mayo hospital. The victims were identified as Abbas, 26, Bilal, 22, Fayyaz, 27, Salman, 18, and Khalid, 28.

