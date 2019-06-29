close
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019

Lack of ATMs

Newspost

 
June 30, 2019

There are nine banks in Turbat with ATM facilities. However, the public is still facing countless problems in availing this service. I have observed that only a few ATMs are open during the day. Long queues of people, including BISP cardholders, are seen outside these ATM machines and many of them return home empty-handed.

I request the State Bank of Pakistan to resolve this matter and ease people’s sufferings.

Bakhtiyar Phullan, Kech

