Imran has completely failed as PM, says Murad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has completely failed as the country’s chief executive and he should be removed from the office of prime minister.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Saturday at the residence of senior politician Saifullah Khan Dharejo in Defence.

Dharejo announced on the occasion that he was rejoining the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) after leaving the Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan. He also announced his support for the PPP candidate in the coming by-election in Ghotki. The CM said nobody except PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was capable of running the country.

Commenting on the by-election, Shah said it was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold the by-election with the assistance of civilian institutions.

The CM claimed that the Sindh government had received Rs95 billion less from the federal government than its due share from the transferable funds in the outgoing fiscal year.

He said the PM should not have visited Ghotki before the by-election in view of the electoral code of conduct. He, however, added that the PM had given a clarification on his visit.

According to Shah, the federal government had already committed a lot of mistakes and the country could not afford any further mistake of the Centre.

Commenting on the disconnection of power supply to the KMC head office, the CM said the Sindh government had paid all its electricity dues and it was wrong if any organisation did not pay power bills despite having the financial resources to do so.