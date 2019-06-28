close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

Mainly, hot, dry weather expected

National

LAHORE: Officials said seasonal low lay over north Balochistan. A shallow-westerly wave was present over northern parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/ rain with gusty winds were expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu divisions, Karachi and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at Drosh, Kalam and Bagrote only. Friday’s highest temperature was recorded at Dadu and Sibbi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 41.4°C and minimum was 26.1°C.

