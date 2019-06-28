Mushahid launches forum on Kashmir, Palestine, Rohingya

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Foreign Relations Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said Friday that the unholy Indo-Israeli alliance had put regional and global peace at stake and this anti-Muslim nexus crossed all the limits and norms of a civilized society by brutally violating human rights and suppressing the voices for freedom in Indian occupied Kashmir and Israeli Occupied Palestine.

Senator Mushahid, while addressing a joint press conference with four-member delegation of Al-Quds Parliament, at the Parliament House here observed that these extremist regimes in India and Israel had blatantly violated international laws and both were involved in crimes against humanity in the occupied territories of Kashmir and Palestine.

He said that Pakistan was committed to its principled stance on Palestine and would continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Palestinian people in their struggle for the right of self-determination. He added the Palestine and Kashmir issues were inextricably intertwined and called for strict implementation of UN resolutions on both Kashmir and Palestine.

Senator Mushahid noted that all political forces of the country were united on the issue and Pakistan had not recognized Israel. He informed the audience that the Palestine -- Kashmir -- Rohingya (PKR) Parliamentary Forum had been launched and he announced the nomination of Senator Sherry Rehman as member of the Executive Committee of the Al Quds Parliament.

President of Al-Quds Parliament Hamid Abdullah Hussein Al-Ahmar said that, “our purpose is to promote collective approach towards Palestinian cause and to effectively highlight the issues being faced by Palestinian in their struggle for independence”.

He also announced support for the Kashmir cause saying both causes are one and the same. He specially thanked Senator Mushahid Hussain for organising this visit of the Al Quds Parliament.